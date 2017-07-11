Kate Spade launches pop-up at Heathrow

Kate Spade New York, the upmarket lifestyle brand has launched a pop-up store at the UK’s biggest airport, Heathrow.

The store, planned to ‘pop-up’ for just eight months, is situated in the airports biggest and busiest terminal, T5. Designed by Richard Rogers to welcome 35 million passengers a year, the store is guaranteed to be popular among international travelers. Offering the brand’s trademark bags and accessories, as well as a range of apparel, jewellery, technology and stationery, the store will feature Kate Spade’s signature interior of green walls, wooden flooring and distinctive lighting.

“We are really pleased to welcome Kate Spade New York to Heathrow, and we are delighted they have chosen Terminal five as their first travel retail home. Their arrival brings our passengers even closer to the best in international shopping and houses some great products for them to choose from,” said Heathrow’s retail and service proposition director Chris Annetts in an interview with The Industry.

The launch seems to be a logical next step for Kate Spade’s European expansion plan, which includes the recent opening of a flagship store in Paris as well as the opening of a store in Oslo, Norway to follow.

Kate Spade is currently in the process of being acquired by luxury accessories brand Coach for 2.4 billion dollars.

Photo courtesy of Kate Spade