Kick Game opens first store outside London

Kick Game, the UK sneaker and streetwear specialist has opened its first store outside of London, in the Birmingham Bullring and Grand Central.

The store offers the “rarest and most exclusive sneakers” from the likes of Air Jordan, Yeezy, Off-White, Nike, and Adidas. In addition, the store will also have in-store activations and experiential programming with A-lister collaborations and sneaker reveals in the pipeline, including exclusives for the Bullring store.

Kick Game Birmingham has created ten jobs and joins its other two retail stores in London, in Covent Garden and Mayfair’s Burlington Arcade.

Alicia Thompson, managing director at Kick Game, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be continuing our store expansion with this new store opening. The Bullring and Grand Central is one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the UK and it marks a momentous milestone for our brand, it champions the in-store retail experience that has been so missed in recent months.

“Our online business has done very well over lockdown, but the physical and experiential retail experience is a huge part of our strategy – and what our customers love.”

The sneaker retailer also announced a multi-million pound deal with ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ rapper and entrepreneur Fredo. The partnership will see Fredo hosting several events and launches at Kick Game stores over the next few years.

Kick Game co-founder Robert Franks, added: “Kick Game’s revenue over the last 12 months has grown from 2 million to 15 million pounds, placing us as potentially one of the fastest-growing companies in our sector. This deal is ground-breaking for a business of our kind.”

