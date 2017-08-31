Kitri opens debut London pop-up store

Contemporary fashion label Kitri has opened its debut pop-up store in London. Located at 35 Thayer St, Marylebone, the temporary store offers a curated selection of Kitri's modern but classic women's wear pieces.

The pop-up was designed by creative agency Campbell-Rey and spans two floors. In addition to featuring a collection of Kitri's most popular styles, the store also features in-store exclusives as well as Kitri tote bags with every purchase. The brand debut foray into brick-and-mortar is accompanied by another first for the new label, which previously launched online in March, namely tailoring.

"I think our customer is looking for creative workwear, so it made sense to add jumpsuits and trousers to our offering," said Haeni Kim, founder and creative director of Kitri to British Vogue. "Our white cocoon shirt with voluminous sleeves sold out immediately we when launched it online, so we’ve spent a lot of time working on those classic pieces with a twist: a different sleeve detail or waist tie, for instance. The focus is separated that you can wear pared down or as a set."

Thanks to the brand's direct-to-consumer business model, Kitri is able to make high-quality garments and offer them at a fraction of the cost of other contemporary high street brands. Prices for Kitri range from 59 pounds to a Bardot Crop Top, to 125 pounds for a Pinstriped jumpsuit to 145 pounds for a satin wrap dress.

Kitri's debut pop-up store is set to run until the end of October.

Photo: Kitri pop-up, website