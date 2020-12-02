Klarna donates 50 thousand dollars to help Delivering Good

Klarna today is donating 50,000 dollars to Delivering Good, to help the charity distribute donations to families in need. The donation is part of the payment solution provider's "thankfulness" giveaway program that was held over Thanksgiving.

The giveaway program engaged consumers to get involved with helping others. Klarna invited shoppers to share a comment of what they are thankful for on Instagram, and in return the company made an additional donation to Delivering Good for each comment received.

This donation brings Klarna's total 2020 contribution to Delivering Good up to 100,000 dollars. The organization has been partnering with local agencies to provide donated items to millions of families and individuals directly impacted by COVID-19, as well as natural disasters, homelessness and other challenges.

“Klarna is proud to continue our partnership with Delivering Good, supporting their efforts to deliver hope, dignity and joy to people in need,” David Sykes, Klarna's head of U.S., commented in a press release. “We appreciate all of the positive feedback we received from our US shoppers over Thanksgiving weekend, as this donation allows us to make a positive impact by helping those affected by poverty and tragedy during this challenging year.”