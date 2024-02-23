Larger space, new concept: On celebrates its new opening in Portland

The Swiss sporting goods supplier On Holding AG is continuing its international expansion with the opening of a new store in Portland in the US state of Oregon.

From Saturday, the company will be offering its latest shoe models as well as clothing and accessories in a space of around 316 square metres.

On presents its new in-store fitting concept in Portland Credits: On Holding AG

According to the company, the store, which is the first to utilise the brand's newly developed "modular" furnishing concept, replaces a much smaller shop that opened in the city in 2016. The location has a special significance for On. After all, the label's American headquarters have been located in Portland since 2013.

On course for expansion: On plans to open 15 to 20 new stores worldwide in 2024

North America is now the most important market region for the sporting goods retailer, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since September 2021. In the most recent financial year 2022, sales there rose by 80.3 percent to 738.5 million Swiss francs (838 million dollars). This means that On generated well over half of its annual turnover of 1.22 billion Swiss francs in North America.

The new opening in Portland is part of On's strategy to strengthen its own retail business worldwide. During its investor day last October, the company, which currently has 32 of its own shops, presented corresponding growth plans to help double its annual sales by 2026.

Accordingly, a total of 15 to 20 new stores are to be opened in the current year of 2024. The "vast majority" of these will be in China, but a new store is also planned to open in Berlin, Germany.

On Portland store interior. Credits: On Holding AG

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.