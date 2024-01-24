Levi's, Nike and Lancôme are amongst loyalty leaders, says Brand Index

Data from Brand Keys' 27th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) reveals that brands like Nike, T.J. Maxx, Lancôme, Sephora, Amazon, and TikTok are leading in their respective categories by either meeting or surpassing consumer expectations.

According to Brand Keys President Robert Passikoff, companies excelling in service become "loyalty juggernauts," wielding substantial economic influence beyond universal awareness.

The latest index, assessing 1200 brands in 114 categories, highlights the critical role emotional values play in shaping consumer behavior and brand loyalty. Loyalty Juggernauts, whose drivers closely align with or exceed category ideals, demonstrate higher levels of engagement and loyalty over the next 12 to 18 months.

The 2024 CLEI emphasizes that consumers, driven by elevated emotional expectations, won't settle. Cross-category expectations rose by 34 percent, with most brands trailing at an 8 percent average increase. Loyalty Juggernauts, however, bridge this gap by up to 50 percent, ensuring sustained customer loyalty.

Passikoff suggests that by identifying and meeting consumer expectations, brands can transform into Loyalty Juggernauts, resulting in increased customer engagement, repeat purchases, and a prominent position in consumers' minds.