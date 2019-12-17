Little green dress: Britons spend 2.4 billion pounds on festive fashion

A year of sustainability advancements across the fashion industry shouldn’t come to a halt at Christmas, arguably the most unsustainable time of the year.

Surplus packaging, endless purchases of non-needed items, the annual tree that is chopped down to decorate our living rooms for a fortnight before it is discarded and the holiday outfits we buy that get no more than three wears, are just a few examples of how ‘green’ initiatives are bypassed for the holiday season.

Research by environmental charity Hubbub found Britons will spend 2.4 billion pounds on new clothing for Christmas parties this year. The average UK spend per person is 73.90 pounds with one in five people admitting they won’t wear the same item to more than one party.

In stores, sequinned and sparkle dress options meant to evoke Christmas feelings are likely to contain plastic. Hubbub analysed 169 party dresses from 17 different high street, designer and online retail outlets and found 94 percent are partially or totally made from plastic or plastic-derived fabrics.

Tips for a sustainable partywear season

Re-wear, re-style or upcycle an outfit you already own. Borrow or swap with friends. Rent a look from a rental site, such as ByRotation or Hurr. Buy pre-owned or vintage.

The charity aims to show alternatives to disposable fashion, raising awareness of environmental issues and encouraging people to think differently about an environmental topic. When our social media feeds are filled with constant advertising for festive fashion, it is important for consumers to be informed there are sustainable options rather than buying brand new.

Sarah Divall, project co-ordinator at Hubbub said: “Vintage and pre-loved clothing has never been so on trend and it’s only going to get bigger as people realise the massive environmental impact of the fashion industry. Going green doesn’t mean you can’t dress up. There are so many eco-friendly options out there now, including clothes swaps, renting, pre-loved and charity stores, so you can look good and save money without damaging the planet.”

The good news is a new generation of fashion followers are taking charge. According to Hubbub, 16-24 year-olds are adopting greener ways to dress, as 36 percent swap with friends and 30 percent buy from charity in comparison to older generations.

Image: Topshop