Little Mistress to venture into physical retail with pop-ups

Online retailer Little Mistress appears to be eyeing the physical retail market with the opening of a series of pop-up stores seemingly on the horizon.

This could be deduced from a post on career network LinkedIn by the womenswear brand’s founder and managing director, Mark Ashton. In a post on his own account, Ashton appealed to LinkedIn users stating: “Retail stores needed.”

He went on to say: “We are currently seeking immediate opportunities for pop-up stores in and around London. Ideally, we are looking for spaces that are ready for an immediate move-in, with flexible terms to accommodate our upcoming projects.”

Ashton added that the company was particularly interested in “high-visibility areas” and that it was “open to short-term leases”.

In late 2023, Little Mistress was acquired by retail design and sourcing solutions company Poeticgem Group, which took on the ownership, design, sourcing and distribution of brands within the Little Mistress group.

Ashton, meanwhile, joined Poeticgem and was tasked with continuing to drive the brand under its new trading name Moda & Beyond under the firm’s umbrella.

At the time, managing director of Poeticgem, Anuj Banaik, said the acquisition aligned with the company’s “overarching vision for the brand's business, which revolves around providing exceptional and unique fashion experiences to [its] valued clientele”.