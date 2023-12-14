London Designer Outlet reports “best ever” Black Friday trading

London Designer Outlet (LDO), located at Wembley Park, recorded its “best ever” Black Friday sales performance in its ten-year history, exceeding 2022’s record-breaking performance by 8.6 percent.

The success of Black Friday contributed to LDO’s best November on record for the second year in a row, with sales surpassing 9 million pounds.

The outlet also reported an 8.1 percent rise in visitors across Black Friday week, compared to the same period in 2022.

Menswear was a top-performing category for the outlet, with sales increasing by 123.4 percent, while outdoor and footwear categories also performed well with a 37.6 percent and 30.2 percent increase compared to 2022, respectively.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, said in a statement: “As we approach Christmas, and shoppers continue to navigate the cost-of-living crisis it's clear, from our record-breaking November and best-ever Black Friday performance, that shoppers are increasingly choosing outlet destinations.

“The continued confidence brands have in our destination has played a key role in shopper’s increased preference for outlet shopping. With big brands such as The North Face, Levi’s and Lindt investing in upgrading their stores at LDO, bringing more collections and an enhanced shopping experience, shoppers have increased access to their favourite brands without comprising on the blend of affordability and premium quality offered by outlets.”

London Designer Outlet, managed by Realm, offers 265,000 square feet of retail and leisure space, including 70 outlet stores, restaurants and coffee shops at the heart of Wembley Park. Brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Boss, Guess, Kurt Geiger, Adidas, Nike, and Puma.