London Designer Outlet signs Radley

Fashion and lifestyle outlet centre London Designer Outlet has signed accessories brand Radley to open a 1,440 square foot store in the shopping centre in Wembley Park.

Radley will join designer brands including Beauty Outlet, Converse, Dune, Guess, Kurt Geiger, Lee Wrangler, Levi’s, Lindt, Puma, Replay, The North Face and Zwilling.

Wembley Park is expected to benefit from a 328 million pound annual retail spend by 2027, more than other London districts including Camden, Ealing Broadway and Victoria.

In the midst of Covid-19, the outlet centre has implemented several initiatives to further enhance safety for its customers including a store-to-door delivery service app called Dropit and The LDO Edit which is a new online platform where customers can click and reserve items.

Kevin Morris, head of retail at Radley, said in a statement: “We have a passion for crafting beautiful handbags and accessories that blend creative design, quality materials and immaculate craftsmanship, with plenty of personality to finish. As a brand, we draw on the heritage, energy and eclecticism of the Capital to inspire every design.

“With the city in mind, we felt the London Designer Outlet provided the perfect backdrop for us to expand our retail portfolio and we can’t wait to welcome visitors, inviting them to discover the quality and style of Radley for themselves.”

Sue Shepherd, Realm’s general manager for the London Designer Outlet, added: “In welcoming Radley, we are welcoming yet another top brand to London Designer Outlet that puts an emphasis on quality and service.

“When our brands - including Radley - reopen their doors once this lockdown is over, we look forward to welcoming our guests back to our open-air outlet centre, set among the greenery and wide boulevards of Wembley Park, and providing them with premium fashion at affordable prices in a setting where their safety is our top priority.”