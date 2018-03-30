London remains top city for real estate investment

A new report by global real estate company Cushman & Wakefield shows London is the world's most desirable place for real estate investment.

Globally, the level of real estate investments has set a new record in 2018, driven mainly by Asian capital. The share reached in the year was 1,620 billion dollars (equal to about 1,300 billion euros), compared with 1,430 in 2016, with Asian capitals representing more than half (46 percent) of the total invested capital.

In its report "Global Investment Atlas 2018," Cushman & Wakeful found investments coming from Asian sources preferred Europe, a region where they increased by 96 percent during the year. In the US investment fell just over 6 percent compared to last year.

At city level, the effects of Brexit didn't overshadow the fall in sterling, making London the city most in demand of the international capitals.

For the remainder of 2018 the report states there is further potential growth in global volumes.

Credit: Cushman & Wakefield