London's West End sees increase in Christmas footfall

Despite a challenging Christmas trading period across the UK, London’s West End reported an increase in footfall of +1 percent in the weeks leading up to Christmas (29 November 2019 to 26 December 2019) according to data from New West End Company, representing over 600 retail and leisure businesses in London’s West End.

Artjom Hatsaturjants, Head of Insights at New West End Company, said: “Despite tough Christmas trading across the UK due to economic uncertainty and low levels of consumer confidence, the West End today reports a year on year increase of +1 percent in the four week Christmas period (29 November to 26 December 2019).

“This is due to our local markets comprised of workers and residents, as well as international visitors, which have enabled the West End to remain resilient over the period alongside unique experiences on offer to shoppers from the likes of Market Hall, Hamleys and Selfridges Cinema.

“Boxing Day footfall did dip this year compared to 2018, partly due to the particularly strong performance for the same day last year as well as four weeks of special discounts that have run since Black Friday. However, the West End welcomed over 500,000 visitors on Boxing Day including the traditional ‘early bird’ shoppers, with retailers such as Selfridges and House of Fraser reporting queues from 6am.”

In November, New West End Company forecast that 2.5 billion pounds was set to be spent over the 8 week Christmas trading period as hundreds of thousands of shoppers visit the area as a result of the unparalleled, West End only experiences and professional product expertise.

Retail insights

From 6am, retailers such as Selfridges and House of Fraser reported the traditional early bird shoppers queuing up for doors to open on Boxing Day.

Best selling items include women’s fashions and accessories – a traditional purchasing pattern across the West End for Boxing Day.

