London sees a return of new retailers and fashion concepts

It would seem the AW17 season is breathing new fashion life not just into the collections, but also in London's retailers, who have been bracing for a downturn since Brexit began last year. This autumn, new store concepts, brands and fashion partnerships will cement London to remain the most interesting fashion capital in the world with plenty of newness coming to its renowned West-end shopping districts.

First up is the the already much-hyped Arket on Regent Street which will open in the former Banana Republic space opposite Cos. The H&M powered company will launch a modern day market with men's, women's and children's ready to wear, mixing brands together including its own label alongside Adidas, Trickers and books by Thames & Hudson.

Reserved will take over the former BHS building

In early September Polish high street giant Reserved will open its doors on Oxford Street in the former BHS flagship. Reserved is one of the fasted growing fashion chains in Europe, despite being relatively unknown in the UK. With ambitions to grow to the size of Topshop, the business already has a very strong presence in Russia and Eastern Europe.

On September 7th British sportswear brand Sweaty Betty will debut its new flagship store on Carnaby Street. The brand will be housed over three floors, including fashion, sportswear, sport equipment, accessories, an exercise studio and a cafe called Farm Girl, supposedly for those pre and post work out snacks.

Fiorucci once captured the essence of Swinging London

Italian brand Fiorucci, famous in the 70s and 80s, is relaunching in the UK with its first store opening in Soho's Brewer Street. Fiorucci is known for capturing the essence of Swinging London, popularising camouflage and leopard-skin prints. Interestingly Fiorucci is also the brand which first launched stretch jeans.

Two of London's brightest stars, Erdem Moralioglu and Jonathan Anderson will have high street collaborations launching this season. First up is J.W. Anderson's debut range for Japanese high street brand Uniqlo, which will launch during London Fashion Week on September 19th. A 33 piece capsule collection will no doubt see queues of Anderson's followers outside Uniqlo's flagships and result in a swift sell out of his clothes.

Erdem x H&M is set to launch in November and will include womenswear as well as a menswear edit. Notably this is Erdem's first collection designed for men. Launching November 2nd, the collection will feature Erdem's prints, textiles and delicate craftsmanship that have come to shape his brand.

Menswear brand Ken & Curwen is opening its new flagship in London's Covent Garden this autumn. The British heritage sportswear company is partly owned by David Beckham, and will join the roster of brands on Floral Street.

Photo credit: Arket Instagram, Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson, source Uniqlo.com