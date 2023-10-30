London streetwear brand Unknown sees 175,000 waitlist for latest drop

Emerging streetwear brand Unknown London launched its AW23 collection on Sunday, after it confirmed it had a waiting list over 175,000 customers.

This is the brand’s second release of the season, which the company said it aims to reshape the UK streetwear landscape with their "controlled chaos" inspired AW23 collection, consisting of 21 unique pieces. With timed drops the brand hopes to keep its releases fresh and exclusive, maintaining consumer interest. In a statement Unknown said it chose to shoot its limited edition 21-piece collection in the world of "motocross," using stunt models and a variety of undisclosed locations.

The British streetwear brand emerged from a creative partnership of Joe Granger and Callum Vineer in 2015. Despite lacking formal fashion backgrounds, both Granger and Vineer established the label in response to emerging micro-trends and local demand. Their brand has since grown exponentially, guided by instinct and intuition, and is now stocked in exclusive retailers across multiple continents.

Speaking to their fanbase, the company has fostered a dedicated shopper that eagerly anticipates each new collection release.

Co-founder Callum Vineer said in an interview with Complex: We started Unknown because we wanted to make clothes that represented us and what we wanted to wear. We then started selling clothes to friends, and as word got out about the brand, sales started picking up.”

Products are competitively priced, with puffer jackets retailing for 195 pounds and t-shirts starting at 48 pounds.