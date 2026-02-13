Longchamp opens first Scottish store as Edinburgh consolidates its luxury retail position

Longchamp has opened its first standalone store in Scotland, choosing Edinburgh’s Multrees Walk as the location for its latest UK expansion.

Opening on 9 February, the boutique marks the French accessories brand’s first permanent retail presence outside London in the UK, reflecting a broader shift among luxury labels towards selective regional expansion rather than blanket store rollouts.

The Edinburgh opening comes as Multrees Walk continues to attract international fashion and accessories brands, reinforcing its status as Scotland’s most concentrated luxury retail district. Anchored by department store Harvey Nichols and positioned adjacent to the St James Quarter development, the street has benefited from sustained investment, high-spending tourism and a relatively resilient affluent local customer base.

While much of the UK’s fashion retail market remains under pressure, particularly in mid-market and high-street segments, Edinburgh has emerged as an exception within Scotland. According to retail analysts, the city’s luxury sector has been buoyed by year-round tourism, a strong financial services workforce and international visitors, particularly from the US and Europe, who are increasingly seeking luxury shopping experiences beyond London.

Longchamp’s move reflects a wider recalibration in luxury retail strategy. Brands are increasingly prioritising fewer, higher-quality locations that can deliver both brand visibility and experiential retail, rather than relying on extensive store networks. Edinburgh, with its compact city centre and high footfall in premium zones, fits that model.

Commenting on the opening, Stephanie Azan, UK Managing Director of Longchamp, said:

“We are thrilled to bring Longchamp’s unique heritage of craftsmanship and signature style to Edinburgh. This new boutique represents a significant step in our commitment to growing the brand’s presence across the UK and our commitment to continue to offer elevated experiences. We look forward to welcoming both our loyal customers and new friends to discover our collections in this beautiful city.”

The Scottish debut also highlights the growing importance of regional flagships for international brands seeking controlled growth in mature markets. With competition for prime space intensifying in London, cities such as Edinburgh are increasingly positioned as viable alternatives for luxury labels aiming to capture both domestic and tourist demand.