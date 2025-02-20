Loop and Global-e partner to streamline cross-border returns for fashion brands

As fashion retailers intensify their focus on international expansion, operational efficiency has become paramount. In a move aimed at reducing friction in global returns, commerce operations platform Loop has announced a strategic partnership with cross-border e-commerce specialist Global-e.

The collaboration seeks to simplify returns management for brands selling internationally, integrating Loop’s returns portal with Global-e’s extensive cross-border infrastructure. By consolidating domestic and international returns within a single system, the partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce administrative overheads, and ultimately improve the post-purchase experience for consumers worldwide.

Fashion brands, particularly those using Shopify, stand to benefit from a streamlined process that facilitates seamless returns across markets. Key advantages include automated policy enforcement, competitive international shipping rates, and the ability to offer store credit as an incentive for returned goods. These measures not only optimise revenue retention but also strengthen consumer trust, a crucial factor in maintaining brand loyalty.

Global-e’s role as a Merchant of Record ensures compliance with international duties, taxes, and regulatory requirements, alleviating one of the most complex pain points of cross-border commerce. By integrating with Loop’s existing return workflows, brands can scale their operations more efficiently while maintaining consistency in the customer experience.

Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop, described the partnership as a significant step toward optimising cross-border commerce. “This collaboration combines Loop’s expertise in returns management with Global-e’s extensive e-commerce capabilities, delivering a comprehensive solution for international operations,” she said. “By consolidating global returns, merchants can simplify operations and reduce inefficiencies, allowing them to focus on growth.”

Retailers already leveraging the integration report substantial benefits. Joe D’Alesio, Head of Shipping Operations and Customer Experience at GoRuck, highlighted how the partnership enabled the company to expand into 50 new markets without the usual logistical hurdles.

Matthew Merrilees, CEO North America for Global-e, emphasised the broader impact on fashion retailers: “The global e-commerce market presents tremendous opportunities, but returns remain a key challenge. By integrating Loop into our platform, we’re enabling merchants to offer a frictionless return experience that meets shopper expectations while maintaining profitability.”