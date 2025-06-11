Louis Vuitton opens boutique at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Louis Vuitton opened its fifth boutique in the Netherlands at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Holland’s main airport.

It was surprising that luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), owner of the Louis Vuitton brand, had not previously opened at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of the main European air hubs, often ranked in the top five European airports in terms of passenger volume and air traffic.

Unlike other brands in the group (wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, for example), Louis Vuitton airport boutiques are managed directly by the brand, and not by DFS Group (Duty Free Shoppers), wholly owned by LVMH, which specialises in luxury travel retail.

This is Louis Vuitton’s fifth boutique in the Netherlands, following those in Amsterdam (P.C. Hooftstraat and De Bijenkorf), which opened in 2002 and 2010, and Rotterdam (De Bijenkorf), which opened in 2020. Located in Lounge two of the airport, it measures over two hundred square metres and is open from 6am to 9pm GMT.

Louis Vuitton, Amsterdam Airport Credits: Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The boutique showcases travel items, leather goods, fashion accessories, shoes and perfumes. To mark this inauguration, Louis Vuitton offered a new personalised hot-stamping motif in the form of a visa stamp. In addition to the iconic collections, travellers could get advice on packing their belongings.

To reflect the existing link between the world of contemporary art, through the Fondation Louis Vuitton, and commercial spaces, two works were exhibited: one by Dutch artist Hadassa Emmerich, who explores the theme of femininity through multicoloured works, echoed a totem by Florence Vial (Galerie Glustin).

De Bijenkorf is a Dutch chain of high-end department stores.

