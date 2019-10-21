LoveNotLandfill taps charities and influencers for Seven Dials pop-up

Sustainable fashion campaign #LoveNotLandfill is teaming up with a variety of charities and fashion influences to champion pre-loved clothing with a Seven Dials pop-up store.

Each influencer has chosen 500 pieces from their partner charity to be sold at the the pop-up which is open between 14 and 17 November at 47-49 Neal Street, with all profits going straight to the charities.

Collections at the store include a Cancer Research UK collection by She Wears Fashion; an Oxfam collection by Elizabeth Whibley; The Royal Trinity Hospice collection by Oenone; and a Barnardo’s collection by Emma Breschi. The pop-up will additionally feature depop sellers Past Trash and Youth ID and a special menswear collection gathered from all the charities curated by sicckm8.

People can also bring along old and damaged clothes to donate via a #LoveNotLandfill exclusive Bambi-designed clothes bank and the Clothes Doctor will have a mend and repair station offering.

Hannah Carter from the #LoveNotLandfill campaign said in a statement: “The sustainable fashion movement is gaining traction. More and more young people are concerned about climate change and want to get involved, whilst still looking great in beautiful clothes. Our messaging at #LoveNotLandfill is very clear: Buy second hand, never put clothes in the bin (take them to a charity shop or put in a clothes bank) and care for your clothes so they last.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury, the landlord which has provided the space for the #LoveNotLandfill pop-up, added: “We love the work of #LoveNotLandfill and are delighted to be able to support them. We are dedicated to supporting environmental and sustainability causes throughout Seven Dials and think the #LoveNotLandfill pop-up will be an exciting activation with a great message.”

In recent months, charities such as Oxfam and Barnardo’s have ramped up their promotion of buying second-hand instead of new through campaigns such as #secondhandseptember and #SingleUseFashion.