Say No To New: Oxfam launches Second Hand September

UK charity Oxfam has launched a consumer initiative to not buy any new clothes for 30 days. Called Second Hand September, Oxfam is asking the pubic to join its movement and pledge to say no to buying new garments for the entire month.

According to Oxfam 11 million items of clothing end up in landfill every week and disposable fashion is putting and increasing strain on the planet and its people. This is highlighted two alarming Fast Fashion Facts: it would take 13 years to drink the water required to make one t-shirt and one pair of jeans. The clothes that Oxfam annually saves from landfill have the equivalent weight of the Eiffel Tower.

In a blog post Oxfam said: the trend for throwaway fashion can’t go on. The time for change is now. This September, thousands of people across the UK will say no to new for 30 days, and yes to fashion that’s kinder to people and to the planet.

Oxfam estimates 300,000 tonnes of textiles can be saved from going to landfill every year if the UK’s unwanted clothes are donated.

#secondhandseptember