Lucy & Yak launch Cardiff store as UK expansion continues

Eco-conscious clothing brand Lucy & Yak have announced the forthcoming opening of its inaugural store in Cardiff on September 30th. Situated at 33 Royal Arcade, the boutique promises to infuse a splash of pink into the historic Victorian arcades at the city's core.

Renowned for its colourful and comfortable attire crafted with sustainability in mind, Lucy & Yak aims to further engage with its Yak community by expanding into the realm of brick-and-mortar retail. This strategic expansion follows recent store openings in Manchester, Bristol, Norwich, Cambridge, and Nottingham, in addition to the brand’s flagship store in Brighton.

The new stores, beyond their retail role, serve as Re:Yak Hubs, offering a space for various recycling and upcycling initiatives. These initiatives empower the Yak community to extend the lifespan of their clothing pieces or responsibly recycle them when they reach the end of their journey.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy & Yak, expressed her excitement about the new venture, stating: "We're thrilled to introduce Cardiff to its very first Lucy & Yak store, allowing us to connect with our community in Wales in person. We're eager to witness the transformation and continued use of our clothing through our Re:Yak workshops and to collaborate with local independent creatives as part of our makers markets, contributing to the city's celebration of creativity and culture."