Lululemon partners with APL

Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon is partnering with US sneaker brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), which means fans of both will be able buy their favourite articles under one roof. For Lululemon, this is the first time the sportswear brand will be offering shoes as well, making sure their customers can leave a store dressed from head to toe for their next workout.

“Our brands share a passion for providing products that are technical, innovative, functional, and fashion forward,” commented Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon America’s executive vice president of retail. “We continue to invest in delivering the most innovative, quality, functional items for our guests, so now we’re stepping up by providing an APL option to complete a full technical ensemble.”

For now, APLs footwear will be availabe in 23 select Lululemon stores, among them stores in Denver, Scottsdale, Arizone, Seattle, Atlanta and New York but not (yet) online. The APL selection will vary by location but customers can expect the brand’s TechLoom Phantom and TechLoom Pro in various colors, including its signature classic black, white and heather grey as well as shades of rose gold and beige. Pricing will be in the regular APL range, between 140 and 165 US dollars.

Lululemon and APL already teamed up last November for a product-testing truck tour of the US and Canada where visitors could try out Lululemon articles and APLs. “We look forward to inspiring more sweaty pursuits by offering a one-stop shop with an in-store shoe option to complete our guests’ outfits,” added Burgoyne. “APL shares our brand values of providing a quality technical product that elevates and celebrates our guests to live a life they love.”

APL was founded in 2009 by Adam and Ryan Goldston who focused on developing footwear with Propelium technology, providing performance, comfort, cushioning and support. Features of the popular sneakers include four-way stretch, 3D grid patterns, outsoles designed in the shape of a feather, natural motion flex grooves that react to one’s movements and solid rubber placed in high-wear areas for increased durability.

Lululemon, known for its focus on yoga and running gear, should be staying ahead of the competition with its latest move and seems to be banking on collaborations with like-minded brands. In June, the brand had announced its partnership with cycle gear specialist 7mesh.

Photo: Lululemon, APL