Luxury boutique Cricket to open flagship at Liverpool One

Luxury boutique retailer Cricket has signed up for a 21,000-square-foot flagship store at Liverpool One to open in early 2023.

The flagship will be located at the head of Peter’s Lane at Liverpool One and will span three floors offering consumers a “more modern, luxurious and immersive space”.

The store will house Cricket’s range of designer menswear, womenswear, and children’s collections, alongside designer bags, shoes and accessories from brands including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Valentino, as well as up-and-coming designers.

Rob Deacon, senior asset manager at Grosvenor, said in a statement: “Cricket is the perfect addition to Liverpool One as part of our strategy to build our premium offer. The brand has a huge following nationally as well as across the North West and will appeal to visitors with its unique selection of curated and exclusive fashion collections.

“It’s our pleasure to play a key part in the ongoing success of a fantastic local brand and we’re thrilled to be welcoming Cricket, introducing its new store design, to Liverpool One next year.”