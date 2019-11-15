Luxury Canadian brand Moose Knuckels opens NYC flagship

Moose Knuckels is expanding its U.S. presence with the opening of its first flagship store in the country. The luxury Canadian lifestyle brand has opened a new store in New York City's popular shopping neighborhood Soho.

Located at 57 Greene Street, the new flagship takes up a space of 3,500 square feet. The store will offer visitors an immersive retail space that focuses on Moose Knuckles' signature collections.

The store works to introduce New York City shoppers to the Moose Knuckles brand through a design that draws inspiration from the brand’s exuberant yet sophisticated aesthetic. Key details include bespoke grain wood tiles, reclaimed cast-iron columns and original and reproduced eye-popping art installations. One such artwork is a two-story Rube Goldberg-inspired kinetic-fixture made of hockey sticks, newtons 8-ball cradle and railcar tracks.

“In today’s retail landscape, it’s vital for us to have a direct connection with our consumers,” Ayal Twik, CEO of Moose Knuckles, said in a statement. “ We couldn’t have chosen a better space to open our first U.S. store. This city embodies what Moose Knuckles is about. It’s raw, it’s real and one of a kind. We’re thrilled to have consumers enjoy the Moose Knuckles universe in real life.”

The store will carry Moose Knuckles lines of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, each of which includes extensive selections of outerwear. The women's and men's lines also feature ready-to-wear T-shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts.

Images: Moose Knuckles Canada