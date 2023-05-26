Luxury travel: Louis Vuitton opens first branded airport lounge in Doha

Louis Vuitton has made its foray into the airport lounge scene with the opening of its first branded lounge in Doha airport with Qatar Airways and Michelin chef Yannick Alléno. The move demonstrates Louis Vuitton’s commitment to expanding its luxury offering to new environments.

Setting itself apart from conventional business class or first class lounges, Louis Vuitton has elevated the lounge experience, incorporating sophistication, emotion, and exclusivity into its carefully curated spaces. Beyond merely serving as a waiting area, the lounge provides a tailored brand experience that seamlessly integrates with the brand's array of services and products. Having a Michelin-starred chef and a wide range of amenities further expands the brand into high-end hospitality.

The LVMH-owned company joins Dior, which recently opened a spa in the same airport.

With its textured banquettes and mosaic floor, Louis Vuitton aims to elevate the overall experience for its patrons. Whether customers are exploring the realm of fashion, art, and objects within the brand's stores or awaiting their departure in an airport, there is no doubt that luxury brands are targeting consumers wherever they may be going.

As Louis Vuitton ventures into the high-end airport lounge market, Doha Airport is raising its luxury game too, housing a Fendi Boutique with the first Fendi Café in an airport as well as the first Ralph’s Coffee Shop in an airport.