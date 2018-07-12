LVMH and AT&T sign deal to bolster digital agility

French luxury conglomerate LVMH has signed a five year deal with American network giant AT&T for retail shopping agility.

AT&T will help provide technology and infrastructure to improve the in-store shopping experience. This deal is a continuation of a longstanding partnership between the two companies, now in its thirteenth year.

"We're honored to work with LVMH," said John Vladimir Slamecka, AT&T region president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in a press release. “And we're already on track to meet the call for a technology refresh.”

"We're showing how our edge-to-edge capabilities, from the core of their network to the edge of it, are helping our customers thrive in an evolving digital landscape."

AT&T connect more than 5,400 LVMH sites in 67 countries, providing internet access for its customers and employees throughout its store portfolio.

According to the release, LVMH is using AT&T VPN, Internet access and LAN and unified communication management services across Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

LVMH has worked with the network giant on in-store retail technology, allowing the luxury group to create new digital experiences for its customers when they shop in-store. According to Luxury Daily, the partnership has helped improve in-store networks, giving both customers and employees better access to digital and online tools.

Photo courtesy of the brand