LVMH's DFS Group plans tax free luxury complex in China

DFS Group, a subsidiary of luxury conglomerate LVMH, has revealed plans to build a sprawling shopping and entertainment complex on China's duty-free Hainan Islandm, said Bloomberg.

Spanning 128,000 square meters and scheduled for a 2026 launch, the project will house over 1,000 luxury brands, including those from LVMH.

Alongside shopping, the complex will offer accommodation, dining, and entertainment. This expansion marks DFS's first physical presence on the Chinese mainland, complementing its existing 12 stores in Hong Kong and Macau.

The move underscores the appeal of China's affluent consumers, who are increasingly choosing luxury goods and domestic travel. The DFS complex is expected to attract 16 million visitors annually by 2030, positioning Hainan as a formidable rival to established shopping destinations like Hong Kong.