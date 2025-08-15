Maje to expand Canadian presence through Holt Renfrew partnership

SMCP’s Maje is set to expand in Canada, where it is planning to open three new stores via a partnership with luxury department retailer Holt Renfrew.

As reported by WWD, the French label is opening a shop-in-shop in Toronto’s Square One Mississauga mall on August 15.

This will be followed by a location in downtown Calgary, Alberta, on August 22, and another in Montreal, Quebec, on August 29.

From mid-September, Maje will also become available online via Holt Renfrew's website.

The three new locations build on Maje’s existing presence in Canada, where the brand already operates five stand-alone stores and two outlets.

The company is rebuilding its positioning in the region following the closure of its former retail partner Hudson’s Bay, which shuttered this year as part of liquidation proceedings.

In a statement to WWD, Laura Yetman, VP of retail and business development at SMCP North America, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching Maje within Holt Renfrew as we continue to grow our presence in Canada. The partnership is a natural fit.”

In the first half of 2025, Maje has contributed positively to its parent company SMCP’s financial performance, described as “solid” in the group’s latest report.

Sales at the brand rose 2.5 percent during the period, coming just behind Sandro and outpacing sister brands Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.