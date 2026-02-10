Major retailers launch unified framework and digital tool to streamline compliance

How can fashion companies fulfil sustainability and supply chain data demands without duplicating data or significant administrative burden, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)? Seven major retailers and nonprofits Cascale and Fair Wear have co-developed and launched a unified self-assessment questionnaire as well as a free digital platform, which was developed by supply chain solutions provider TrusTrace.

The “Retailer Brand Due Diligence Questionnaire” and the “One Retail Hub” increase operational as well as measurement efficiency using fair and universally recognised criteria that was informed by OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector and further sector-specific standards.

Open, single-source approach

‘’The aim of One Retail Hub is straightforward: make due diligence practical, consistent and supportive of brands’ progress. Through a single source approach informed by OECD guidance and developed with our industry peers, we are cutting duplication and giving brands and retailers the clarity they need to act with confidence. This collaboration turns shared challenges into a capability building pathway — helping all of us raise standards and accelerate meaningful improvement across global supply chains,” explains Elena Martinez Ortiz, EVP of Product at Asos, in a press release.

The collaborators of the questionnaire and One Retail Hub. Credits: TrusTrace

Together, the solutions provide a unified methodology and a free digital infrastructure to streamline compliance on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD) for the apparel and footwear sector. The self-assessment questionnaire (SAQ) constitutes a collaborative effort between Cascale, Fair Wear and About You, Asos, Boozt, Ellos Group, New Look, The Very Group and Zalando.

“The SAQ lays the groundwork for clearer expectations, emphasising the role retailers play in encouraging brands to move toward impactful due diligence and real improvements for workers. Moreover, our organisations have the tools and guidance readily available to help brands advance in their HREDD journey,” comments Annabel Meurs, executive director at Fair Wear.

With especially SMEs struggling to navigate a complex reporting landscape, the questionnaire establishes a consistent, industry-wide baseline for ethical sourcing. In addition, resources are directed where they are most needed, thus fostering a more resilient and responsible supply chain.

“This initiative falls under Cascale’s mission to drive convergence, minimise duplication and improve efficiency across the industry’s sustainability efforts. We were pleased to provide subject matter expertise and see this as an exciting opportunity for further collaboration,” sums up Jeremy Lardeau, senior vice president, Higg Index at Cascale.

More information about the Retailer Brand Due Diligence Questionnaire and the free digital tool One Retail Hub can be found on the TrusTrace website.