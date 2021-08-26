Mallet London to open pop-up on Carnaby Street

Premium footwear brand Mallet London, co-founded by The Only Way is Essex reality star Tommy Mallet, is opening its first standalone store with a six month pop-up on Carnaby Street in London.

The 800 square foot pop-up, located at 45 Carnaby Street, will open from September 11 until February 2022.

The store will house Mallet London essentials including men’s footwear and clothing. During London Fashion Week, which runs from September 17-21, the store will switch focus to the women’s collection featuring top-selling essentials and new styles.

Commenting on the retail opening, Tommy Mallet, said in a statement: “It’s a proud day for me. Mallet is a British brand, I am a proud Brit, and opening my first store on the most iconic retail street in the UK, well, there is nothing more British than that.

“I always knew my first store would be on Carnaby Street. I used to visit it often when I was younger with my dad and it has always held a place in my heart. In fact, in 2018 I sketched a design for a Mallet store on Carnaby Street having no idea when and if it would happen. I based the store design on this original concept.”

The design of the store will be “dark and moody,” explains the brand to reflect its DNA, with Mallet London’s signature gold clip also playing a part in the design as much of the framework is accented with gold finishes. The minimal footprint has also been designed with a modular build concept to ensure less waste.

Shaftesbury retail director, Samantha Bain-Mollison, added: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first standalone Mallet London shop on Carnaby Street. The brand is an exciting addition to the existing retail portfolio and offers a point of difference for the Carnaby shopper who is seeking product they cannot buy on every high street.”

Mallet London to launch second drop of COOGI collaboration

Image: courtesy of Mallet London; Mallet x COOGI

The Carnaby Street pop-up will also stock some exclusive styles, including the highly sought-after collaboration between Mallet London and Australian knitwear brand COOGI. The brand’s previous collaboration in 2019 featured an exclusive and limited edition drop with two styles and sold out within an hour. The upcoming drop will feature the Mallet’s Cyrus silhouette swathed in COOGI’s trademark colourful knit. Due to COOGI’s unique patterning, no two pairs are alike.

The second drop of the COOGI collaboration will also be the focus of a personalised pop-up space on the men’s floor at Selfridges Oxford Street store from August 31 until the end of September.

“The first drop was such a great success, we had to bring it back in a bigger way,” added Mallet. “Our Cyrus silhouette provides the perfect canvas for COOGI’s bold designs.”

The limited Mallet London x COOGI styles, available in Black or White, are priced at 240 pounds and will be available at mallet.com, Selfridges and the Carnaby Street store.

Image: courtesy of Mallet London; Mallet x COOGI

Mallet London is currently in the midst of a global expansion that includes launches at Selfridges London, Fred Segal and Saks Fifth Avenue in the US, Harry Rosen in Canada and David Jones in Australia.

The London-based footwear brand was founded in 2015 by Mallet and his friend and business partner, Evren Ozkarakasli, and has gained popularity in the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East. It has become known for its bold yet minimalistic silhouettes with sleek soles and statement metal heel clip and the trademark ‘M’ monogram.