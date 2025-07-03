Mango energises shopping experience: WhatsApp channel and AI stylist

Mango continues its commitment to personalising the shopping experience through increased digitalisation. The company has announced the launch of two new digital tools: a WhatsApp channel and "Mango Stylist", an AI-powered fashion assistant and stylist.

These are the latest steps in Mango's strategic "Plan 4E", presented in early March 2024. The plan, led by chairman and chief executive officer Toni Ruiz, aims to achieve four billion euros in turnover by 2026. Mango has begun the summer 2025 season by further "energising" its shopping experience. Mango Stylist is an AI-powered fashion assistant capable of acting as a digital stylist. This tool was collaboratively developed by various Mango teams. Like the new WhatsApp channel, it is part of the "Earn" chapter of the "Plan 4E" strategic plan. This appendix outlines a series of activations and initiatives designed to "unlock" Mango's growth potential. This applies to both physical and online channels, through solutions that offer a more personalised, immersive, and omnichannel shopping experience.

Mango emphasises its commitment to technology and innovation as a pillar for growth. This assertion is supported by objective milestones. These include its pioneering position in launching its online sales platform in 2000. It also includes the development since 2018 of more than 15 artificial intelligence-based platforms, mostly for internal operations. Notable among these innovations are the internal generative AI platforms. "Lisa" is a conversational platform designed to meet the needs of employees and business partners. "Inspire" serves as an assistant for Mango's design and product department for creating new models and collections. It also assists the window dressing, architecture, and interior design departments. "Iris" is the virtual assistant providing pre- and post-sales service to customers in over 60 countries and in more than 20 languages.

Recommendations from "Mango Stylist" provided by Mango's virtual assistant. Credits: Mango.

"Mango is committed to building a 'phygital' ecosystem of experiences, services, and products," Mango stated. "This ecosystem synchronises and converges the capabilities and opportunities in the physical and digital worlds, always aiming to provide the best service to our customers." The company added: "Therefore, the company is digitally transforming the entire product lifecycle, from the initial collection briefing, design, and pattern making to sales, transport, and distribution." Mango has decided to move forward with these two new initiatives. With these services, the company continues to focus on "innovation". This has "always been a key pillar for Mango" and "has led it to become one of the leading international brands in the fashion industry".

New WhatsApp channel

Currently active in Spain, Mango announced the opening of a dedicated WhatsApp communication channel at the end of June. Spanish customers can use this application to send any questions or queries to the company 24/7. These queries will be handled by "Iris", Mango's online assistant. Iris already provides services through the online store's chat, with agent-assisted support from 9am to 8:30pm GMT Monday to Friday and until 5:30pm GMT on Saturdays.

Interior of Mango's flagship store at 36 Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Mango.

This new WhatsApp channel represents a significant step in Mango's engagement with its customer community. Through this channel, customers can contact the brand "directly and efficiently". They will also receive notifications about items of interest, special birthday gifts, and access to the latest fashion and accessories offerings. "Soon", customers will also be able to access purchase receipts directly from their mobile phones.

New AI stylist

Alongside this move towards greater personalisation and digitalisation, Mango has also announced the launch of "Mango Stylist". This new AI-powered virtual assistant and stylist will offer customers product recommendations tailored to their preferences and tastes. It will also provide access to the latest fashion trends and the ability to discover complete "total looks" from Mango products tailored to their needs. All of this is accessible through the chat on Mango's official online platform and its official Instagram account.

Recommendations from "Mango Stylist" provided by Mango's virtual assistant. Credits: Mango.

Developed through the collaboration of Mango's multidisciplinary teams, this new solution involved the IT, Data, Digital Product, Styling, Design, Visual Merchandising, and Customer Service departments. It has been integrated into Mango's virtual assistant "Iris". Iris is now consolidated as the main "phygital" point of contact between the company and its customer community. Mango Stylist offers a more personalised shopping experience. It uses "innovative algorithms" to analyse each user's context and personal tastes. This analysis informs the recommendations provided, ensuring they align with customer needs. This service allows for a more personalised discovery of Mango's offerings. It is currently available for the "Woman" line and accessible to customers in Spain, Portugal, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Turkey, and the US. Mango expects to expand this new solution to other countries and regions where it operates.

"Mango Stylist reinforces Mango's position as one of the first companies in the sector to integrate a generative AI-based conversational assistant that combines styling advice with customer service," Mango pointed out. Its launch "marks a new step towards a more personalised, close, and efficient shopping experience" and "is part of the company's 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, which, through the 'Earn' pillar, seeks to guarantee value creation through technological development, data management, artificial intelligence, and operational excellence." This initiative reflects Mango's ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the fashion world by focusing on hybrid experiences that combine traditional browsing with natural conversations supported by artificial intelligence. In this way, customers can interact with fashion in a new and natural way, making each purchase an inspiring experience. The enhanced "Iris" chat, following the integration of Mango Stylist, is a powerful tool for resolving queries both before and after purchase, from seeking inspiration to checking order status.

