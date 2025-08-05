Mango scales up Mango Teen in the UK with its first store outside London

Madrid – Mango continues to drive its teen fashion line, Mango Teen, internationally with the opening of a new standalone store in the strategic UK market. The company has chosen to scale up operations for this line, launched in 2021 as part of its diversification strategy. This marks the first standalone Mango Teen store to open outside London, and within Scotland.

Launched by Mango as a capsule collection and a pilot initiative for diversification in September 2020, Mango Teen became an independent chain by April 2021. The first physical points of sale were pop-up stores. During that same year, Mango began laying the groundwork for solid international expansion of its new Mango Teen line, selling its first collections in selected international markets online. The UK was one of these markets. Mango management reports that the strong performance of its young fashion line has remained constant since then. It has experienced even greater and more accelerated growth following the opening of the first standalone Mango Teen stores in 2024 in London, on Carnaby Street and in Westfield London. These two points of sale have helped the brand achieve greater visibility among young British consumers in recent months. Their increasing purchasing power and inclination to consume create an environment that Mango sees as particularly favourable for Mango Teen’s growth in the UK.

Based on this analysis and context, Mango management has decided to accelerate its Mango Teen growth strategies for the UK with the opening of new standalone points of sale. This decision has already been put into action with the opening of the third Mango Teen store in the country on Friday, 1 August. This new point of sale opened its doors inside Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow. It is the third standalone Mango Teen store in the UK, the first outside London, and the first in Scotland.

“Teenagers today use fashion to express themselves like never before,” says Berta Moral, global director of Mango Kids and Teen. “As a result, we see a clear market niche for contemporary, youthful fashion at affordable prices.” Mango states that the UK market shows a growing purchasing power among British teenagers. Moral highlights that their collection of “timeless basics and modern pieces with bold prints and quality fabrics is already connecting with this younger generation”. With the intention of taking advantage of all the opportunities that may arise from this connection, “we are accelerating the expansion of Mango Teen in the UK with the opening of new standalone stores for teenagers and stylish new collections”.

Annual double-digit growth

From a business perspective, Mango management frames the expansion of Mango Teen in the UK within the execution of its new strategic Plan 4E for 2024 to 2026. This roadmap integrates the global expansion plan designed for Mango Teen. Its implementation led to a doubling of the number of standalone stores for the chain in 2024. The year closed with over 40 stores and an online presence in 95 markets.

In terms of turnover, Mango Teen and Mango Kids closed the 2024 financial year with sales of around 293.19 million euros. This represents growth of over 19.18 percent compared to the 246 million euros generated by both lines in 2023. This rate is higher than the +18.84 percent growth experienced in 2023 compared to 2022 results.

