Mango strengthening UK presence with 20 new stores

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has said it is continuing to drive forward with its retail expansion plans to strengthen its presence in the UK, with the opening of more than 20 stores by the end of 2024.

Mango closed 2023 with 60 stores and its brand consolidation plan in the UK is focused on expanding its retail presence in London and Scotland, as well as opening stores in several cities in Northern Ireland and central and southern England.

Daniel López, director of expansion and franchising at Mango, said in a statement: "The UK is one of the priority markets for Mango's international growth. The increased presence in London and our arrival this year in some cities where we have not been present until now will consolidate the Mango brand and help us to strengthen it internationally.”

The fashion retailer is planning four store openings in London this year, in addition to last February's opening in the Windsor Yards shopping centre in the heart of historic Windsor, close to Windsor Castle.

In addition, it will also increase its presence in Scotland with store openings in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and for the first time will reach cities in Northern Ireland.

Mango driving forward with global retail expansion

Mango Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Mango

These new openings will incorporate the new Med Mediterranean-inspired store concept, designed to reflect the spirit and freshness of the brand. The concept also places sustainability and architectural integration at the heart of the design, which conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different spaces in which warm tones and neutral colours predominate, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable and natural materials such as ceramics, tuff, wood, marble, esparto grass and leather.

Mango has been present in the UK since 1999, and last year it opened more than 10 stores, mainly in the south and centre of the country, in major cities such as Bristol, London, Manchester and Leeds. Key openings include its flagship in Westfield Stratford City and its first in Brighton. This built on openings in 2022 at Glasgow Fort, Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford, Battersea Power Station in London, and Newcastle, its first in the city which has become one of the most visited in the country.

Mango targeting expansion in the UK and US

The expansion in the UK comes as Mango celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and forms part of the company’s 4E Strategic Plan 2024-2026, which includes ambitious plans to open 500 new stores.

Along with the UK, Mango is also targeting the US, where it plans to open 30 new retail locations across the country in 2024, as it looks to build it into one of its top three markets by turnover by 2026. Key openings in the US have been in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, and Pennsylvania, as well as Massachusetts and Washington, DC.

Other strategic markets for expansion include Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, India, and Canada.

Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company closed 2023 with a turnover of 3.1 billion euros, with 33 percent of its business coming from its e-commerce channel. It has a physical retail presence in more than 115 markets.