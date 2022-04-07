Mango to enter US homeware market

Mango is entering the United States homeware market, the first time its Home collection will be on sale outside of Europe

The Spanish fashion group launched a homeware category in 2021, relatively late considering the success of rivals Zara Home and H&M Home. Zara Home is projected to have reached 1.7 billion dollars in annual revenue.

Now available in 32 markets, Mango’s homeware line of products spans nearly one thousand textile items and objects, featuring natural fabrications, subdued colours and sustainable materials inspired by Mediterranean culture and lifestyle.

In a statement Mango said 80 percent of its Home collection is sustainable and 65 percent of its items are manufactured in European countries.

“Entering the United States homeware market is a significant step forward in our strategy to diversify our business, and at the same time strengthen our international expansion plan in one of the most strategic markets for the company”, Laura Vila, Mango Home Director, said.

Data from Research and Markets show the homewares market size was valued at 1,395.73 bn dollars in 2020, and is estimated to reach 2,028.68 bn dollars by 2028. Furniture, appliances, soft furnishing, lighting and home decoration items are some of the product categories explicitly included in the homewares market.