Mango to open 20 new stores in the UK in 2025

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has announced that it is ramping up its expansion plans for the UK with the announcement of 20 new stores planned for 2025.

The UK expansion will concentrate in London, with six openings, as well as central England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales.

These openings form part of Mango’s 2024-2026 strategic plan, which was created with the aim of promoting the company’s “differential value proposition,” and it believes that adding 20 extra stores in the UK to the more than 70 points of sale in the country will help the retail group boost sales and growth.

Daniel Lopez, director of expansion and franchising at Mango, said in a statement: "The UK is one of the priority markets for Mango’s international growth, our 2025 expansion plan follows the store openings success in 2024 to move forward in capillarity and getting even closer to our customers with stores in which we can offer them the mango experience."

Mango strengthening UK presence with 20 new store openings

The retailer, which launched a successful collaboration with British designer Victoria Beckham in 2024, is set to open six stores in London alone, including a new flagship on Oxford Street, which will house Mango’s woman, man and kids lines. Other stores in London are expected on Kensington High Street and Long Acre in Covent Garden.

In central England, Mango will open in Birmingham, while in Scotland there will be new stores in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, as well as a strengthening of its presence in Northern Ireland with new openings in Belfast and Craigavon.

All the new stores ill incorporate the retailer’s Mediterranean-inspired concept, designed to reflect the spirit and freshness of the brand, featuring warm tones and natural colours, combined with traditional, handcrafted and sustainable natural materials.

Mango first opened its doors in the UK in 1999. In 2023, Mango opened more than 10 stores, mainly in the south and centre of the country, and last year, the Spanish retailer added an additional 20 stores focused on London and Scotland. By the end of 2024, it had more than 70 stores across the UK.