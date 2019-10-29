Marks & Spencer launches instalment payment option online

- Huw Hughes |
Marks & Spencer has announced it will be launching an online instalment payment option for UK customers from mid-November.
The British retailer teamed up with Clearpay, part of the Afterpay Touch Group, for the service that will allow payments for purchases to be spread interest-free over six weeks. The option can be used for items at a minimum price of 30 pounds across the retailer’s clothing and home range.
The move is part of a wider plan by the British retailer to become “more relevant” against a backdrop of increasingly digital-savvy and online competition, as it moves forward with its target to have one-third of its clothing and home UK sales online by 2022.
Kirsty Ward, director of Marks & Spencer Bank and Services said in a statement: “We’re committed to providing our customers with seamless, easy and convenient ways to pay, and that’s why we’ve introduced this fully integrated and interest-free option to help spread the cost of shopping on M&S.com. The Clearpay solution complements our existing Marks & Spencer Credit and Debit Cards offered through Marks & Spencer Bank.”
Carl Scheible, Clearpay UK CEO, added: “We are thrilled to launch with Marks & Spencer especially as we head into the busy Christmas shopping and trading season. We’re looking forward to being part of their development as they continue their transformation for customers.”
Photo credit: Pixabay