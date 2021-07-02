Marylebone sees new independent brand boutiques and pop-ups

London retail landlord the Portman Estate confirmed the opening of two new independent stores and two pop-ups in Marylebone this month. John Boyd Hats, Labour and Wait, Anthony Wilkinson Gallery and the Jikoni pop up shop join the already strong mix of independent brands that can be found across the 110 acre central London estate.

Dorset Street has welcomed one of London’s leading independent stores in homeware and clothing, Labour and Wait. Founded in 2000, in the heart of East London’s market district, Labour and Wait are experts in offering an evolving range of timeless, functional products for everyday life from hardware to clothing, all centred on functional design.

John Boyd Hats, founded by milliner John Boyd, also opened on New Quebec Street earlier this month. A favourite milliner to the Royals, the store, which is now owned by Sarah Marshall, showcases poms, berets and boaters.

At 3-5 Duke Street, art pop up Anthony Wilkinson Gallery has launched this week, presenting ‘Of Experience’ by George Shaw – an exhibition of fourteen new paintings that re-visit the same sights of fourteen paintings made for exhibition ‘Of Innocence’ in 1999.

The Portman Estate’s Head of Retail, Philip Norris, says, “Retailers are part of the lifeblood of our city and we can’t wait to see them re-take their place as part of the community’s day to day life in London. With such strong additions to the oasis of retailers already in The Portman Estate, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Boyd Hats, Labour and Wait and our new pop ups. We are constantly looking to adapt and build our offering for our visitors and residents and the mix of classic and contemporary brands joining the district is incredibly exciting.”