Marylebone Village adds new footwear brands

London’s upmarket shopping mecca Marylebone Village will see a series of new footwear brands open stores via the Howard de Walden Estate.

Shoemakers Joseph Cheaney & Sons have opened a unit at 1a Marylebone High Street. It will be joined by Martel + Ram who are to open a pop-up at 56 New Cavendish Street until April 1st.

Rob Kirk, Head of Retail & Leisure at The Howard de Walden Estate, comments: “We’re pleased to be welcoming these new footwear brands to Marylebone Village, adding to its successful mix of occupiers.

“The general affordability of products and changing consumer behaviour is driving activity at the higher end of the market. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of buying quality footwear that has a longer lifespan, and are willing to invest in order to do so.”

According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the global footwear market is expected to post a Compound Annual Growth Rate of over 2 percent during the period 2019-2023.

Image courtesy Marylebone Village