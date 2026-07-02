Massimo Dutti eliminates checkouts with its latest store concept, debuting with its first store in Denmark

Madrid – Massimo Dutti, the premium fashion chain of the Inditex Group (Inditex), continues to strengthen its international profile with the opening of its first store in Denmark. This new market adds to its physical retail operations. The inauguration of this boutique is not only the brand's first in the country but also the first to feature its latest store concept.

Located at 35 Østergade, one of the main shopping streets in central Copenhagen, Massimo Dutti's new and first store in Denmark is situated in the same corner retail space previously occupied by COS, the H&M Group's premium fashion brand and one of the Spanish label's main competitors. The Inditex chain now takes over this particularly strategic spot in the Scandinavian capital. From here, it will display its full range of menswear and womenswear collections across the store's more than 495 square metres, which are spread over two floors.

Massimo Dutti store at 35 Østergade street in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

Far from being a standard opening, the inauguration of this first Massimo Dutti store in Denmark, which opened to the public on Thursday, July 2, 2026, is one of the main activations planned by the chain and its parent company for this financial year. This was highlighted by Inditex's chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, during the presentation of the company's results for the 2025 financial year on March 11, 2026. Maceiras also outlined some of the main activations planned by Inditex and its various chains for the new 2026 financial year. These initiatives included the upcoming arrival of Massimo Dutti in Denmark with the opening of its first points of sale in the country.

During his press appearance, the chief executive officer of Inditex stated that in 2026, “some of our retail formats will open their first physical stores in countries where the group is already present.” He then specified the initiatives already underway, noting that “Bershka will open its first physical stores in Brazil and the United States”, “Massimo Dutti will do so in Denmark and Norway”, and “finally Lefties will open its first stores in the United Kingdom and France”.

New, more experiential and immersive store format

Delving into the features and many innovations of this new Massimo Dutti store in Copenhagen, the boutique showcases the chain's latest and most innovative store concept. This revamped retail format aims to enhance the experience throughout the purchasing process. The space is conceived as a place “to be” rather than a place “to buy”. This paradigm shift has been shaped by implementing a new aesthetic, new services, and a series of the latest eco-efficiency innovations.

Massimo Dutti store at 35 Østergade street in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

In more detail, the aesthetic of this latest Massimo Dutti store concept presents a revamped, “more mature” and nuanced image. An atmospheric depth is created by keeping the space true to the minimalist and clean lines that have previously characterised the chain's store concept. Simultaneously, these lines are enriched and taken to a new dimension through the use of natural and textured materials. These elements are enhanced by a new, more ambient and indirect lighting style, which also helps to create the warmer, “homely” feel that the boutique's different areas exude.

Enriching this “intimate and personal” atmosphere, as described by Massimo Dutti itself, the store incorporates a curated selection of artworks by Danish artist Rune Elmegaard. These pieces are displayed throughout the boutique's different areas as part of a collaboration with the artist and furniture designer, launched for this opening. It is also part of Massimo Dutti's “Art in Progress” initiative, through which the chain aims to turn its points of sale into spaces for promoting the work of artists from around the world. This action is mutually beneficial; the selected artists gain a space to display their work in Massimo Dutti's stores, and the chain enhances the physical shopping experience through these exhibited pieces.

Massimo Dutti store at 35 Østergade street in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

“New tones, textures and a combination of artworks and objects add character and create a recognisable and memorable space” in this Massimo Dutti store in Copenhagen, the chain's management said in a note. The result is a “new retail space” that “represents the natural evolution of the brand, offering not only a place to shop but also a carefully conceived experience.” The store is “designed to elevate every visit, reflecting Massimo Dutti's commitment to craftsmanship, refinement and timeless elegance.” It is “an inspirational space that, in addition to highlighting the brand's collections, evokes an intimate and personal atmosphere.”

No need to go to the checkout, with styling service by appointment

Beyond these visual and atmospheric features, the new store concept that Massimo Dutti has rolled out in its first store in Denmark also stands out for its technological innovations and new services. These innovations contribute to the environmental objectives of the Inditex Group. They also further enrich the shopping experience, which the chain aims to elevate through this revamped store concept.

Massimo Dutti store at 35 Østergade street in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

Regarding the former, Massimo Dutti states that the store is “designed under the most advanced eco-efficient store concept of the Inditex group.” This has been achieved by installing eco-efficient solutions that reduce electricity consumption by approximately 30 percent and water consumption by 40 percent compared to a conventional store. These solutions include exclusive LED lighting, which allows for adjusting the lighting in different areas according to the time of day and tasks being performed. It also features an air conditioning system that adjusts based on the occupancy of the store's spaces.

Meanwhile, regarding the innovations and new services that enhance the customer shopping experience, this first Massimo Dutti store in Denmark has debuted the “Tap to Pay” service. This allows customers to pay for their purchases without queuing or going to a checkout, directly from any store assistant's mobile device. Alongside this service, which Inditex was known to be testing in some Zara stores, Massimo Dutti is also introducing the “Style Advisor by Appointment” service. This solution allows customers to book an appointment with a style advisor for a fully personalised shopping experience, complete with coffee, a dedicated style and shopping advisor, and an exclusive fitting room.

Massimo Dutti store at 35 Østergade street in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

In addition to these measures, this first Massimo Dutti store in Denmark will also offer customers access to store mode. This is a function in its app that allows them to check in-store product availability; locate items; scan products and purchase them. Customers can also use the “Click & Collect” service for online purchases with in-store collection within 24 hours. They can also purchase items not available in the store and receive them within 48 hours at the same location or at a preferred address. Regardless of the purchase method, customers will receive a digital receipt, helping to reduce raw material consumption.