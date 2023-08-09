Matches partners with Sellier Knightsbridge to sell vintage bags

Matches Fashion has partnered with Sellier Knighsbridge on a collection of vintage bags from luxury houses including Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton to be exclusiviely available on its platform.

Sellier, which operates in both Knightbridge and Monaco, said the curated range was selected by its founders Dina Ibrahimova and Hanushka Toni. Prices range from 1,070 pounds to 26,300 pounds, reported WWD, while the jewellery ranges from 970 to 1,450 pounds.

“What was really interesting was the amount of really desirable stock they get through their consignment stores. We saw that some of these products were barely used and our customers are looking for these collectible pieces regardless of price,” Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches, told WWD.

By adding vintage handbags to their product lineup, luxury e-commerce platforms can diversify their offerings and attract a broader range of customers. Some luxury handbags, particularly from iconic designers and sought-after collections, have proven to be valuable investment pieces that can appreciate in value over time.