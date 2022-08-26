Mayfair opens sustainable store of the future, where materials are borrowed, donated, repurposed, recycled and plastic-free

Mayfair is home to a new sustainable department store called The Good Store. Housed on the fashionable South Molton Street, the new 6,000 sq ft space features a range of products from clothing to health, beauty and homeware, while simultaneously promoting environmental and community projects.

Unique to The Good Store is that it is plastic-free, with curation and merchandising focused on a product range that is upcycled, refurbished and responsibly sourced.

Some of its unique sustainability offers include a restoration and repair shop in its furniture department, pre-owned fashion from clothing charity Traid and accessories from Elvis and Kresse, which turns items like former fire brigade hoses into bags.

The Good Store is a concept created by Groundwork London, one of a federation of charities mobilising practical community action on poverty and the environment across the UK, which has a partnership with the South Molton Street property owner Grosvenor.

A truly sustainable space in central London

The space itself has been has been brought together using sustainable materials and equipment borrowed, donated, repurposed and recycled, exploring what sustainability means on the high street.

Joanna Lea, Retail Director, Grosvenor comments: “The Good Store is an exciting retail concept providing a route to market for high quality sustainable products, improving London’s circular economy and supporting social enterprises.

“Our work as a property owner is underpinned by partnerships and we are proud to be working alongside Groundwork to deliver such a well-needed and timely retail offering in the Mayfair neighbourhood. It is essential that we support social enterprises like these, which celebrate sustainable products and are contributing to wider social and environmental goals. The Good Store represents an integral part of the future of retail.”

Fiona Brenner, Strategic Development Manager at Groundwork London comments: “We could see that people have a strong desire for more sustainable options but the onus sits with the individual to go out and find them. We wanted to bring together these choices to show the breadth and depth of the developing sustainable market and traditional attitudes to reuse and repair in a way that creates an easy and enjoyable shopping experience. All profits will support our social reuse programmes, from which The Good Store was created, so that waste can be brought back to life by our teams and items provided to those who need them.”

Kieran Hill from plastic-free accessories brand, Waterhaul, explains how its shared values with The Good Store spark change and impact way beyond the shop floor: “We’re really proud and excited to be a part of The Good Store as they're wanting to change the landscape of the high street and provide shoppers with sustainably sourced products from social enterprises, start-ups and established businesses. The Good Store has been created to generate funds, by selling products, to help increase and support the fantastic initiatives that Groundwork does engaging communities and individuals to promote sustainable communities and action.

The Good Store is located at 23 -25 and 27 South Molton Street, London, W1 5RD.