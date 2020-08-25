McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands to add 3 new stores

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands is to add new Barbour, Under Armour and Molton Brown stores to its centre over the coming months.

British luxury and lifestyle brand Barbour will open at East Midlands Designer Outlet on August 28, followed by London’s fragrance, bath and body expert Molton Brown, which will open during September, while sportswear brand Under Armour will open their doors this coming autumn in November.

David Jackson, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands centre manager said in a statement: “In the current climate, we’re thrilled to be welcoming three prestigious new stores to the centre. All three brand partners have a unique product offering and an established reputation which will attract guests.

“We are committed to growing our retail offering and will continue to offer exciting brands to our loyal guests to further elevate the premium fashion and lifestyle choices available.”

The new additions will join retailers including Nike, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Converse, Boss, Joules, and Crew Clothing.

Image: courtesy of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands