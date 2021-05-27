ME+EM open stand-alone concession in Harrods

British womenswear label ME+EM have opened a stand-alone concession in Harrods. Located in the Fashion Lab on the 4th Floor, the new 388 square foot space will house the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories, with monthly drops of new items.

Clare Hornby, ME+EM founder and Creative Director, began her career working on the graduate scheme at Harrods in 1992. In a statement she said: “When I founded ME+EM, Harrods served as a huge inspiration for providing women with that unparalleled luxury experience, so it feels particularly significant to be returning there now.”

Lydia King, Fashion Director at Harrods, said: “This season, I am pleased to introduce many very exciting new brands to the Harrods portfolio, one of which is Me+Em. Harrods customers are constantly looking for timeless pieces that belong in their forever wardrobes and Me+Em delivers that at every level, the effortlessly chic and versatile designs cater perfectly for our womenswear customers, and being a British owned brand, I’m confident the collection will be a huge success.”

ME+EM currently operates 6 boutiques across London, in addition to concessions in Harrods, Selfridges London and Selfridges Manchester.