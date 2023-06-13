Menswear brand Farah opens London store

Menswear brand Farah, owned by Perry Ellis International, has opened a new 1,100-square-foot store on Berwick Street in London.

The new store is split across the ground floor and basement and is part of the newly refurbished retail units at the south end of Soho's Berwick Street, managed by real estate investor Shaftesbury Capital.

The Farah store launches with the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collections, inspired by the vintage LA surf scene, alongside a high summer capsule collection celebrating 1970s Jamaican reggae culture.

Commenting on the opening, Mark McCann, brand director at Farah, said in a statement: “We are happy to be open in such an iconic location. Berwick Street is not only an internationally recognisable destination but a great brand fit.”

Andrew Price, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Farah is a strong addition to the thriving menswear retail offer that we are continuing to build along Berwick Street.”