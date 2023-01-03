Menswear brand Laurent Vergne expands to Belgium

French-Dutch men's fashion brand Laurent Vergne has embarked upon a collaboration with department store Inno, thus setting foot on Belgian soil for the first time, so the men's fashion brand announced in a press release. Laurent Vergne is exclusively available through the department store's website.

According to Selma Chenitir of Inno, the collaboration suits the Belgian department store: “With its French heritage, the fashion house is a good match with our Belgian customers. We are proud to add this brand to our portfolio.” The ambition is to also sell the fashion brand offline.

The menswear brand plans to set up a foundation. The aim is to support initiatives that guide young people out of difficult situations, so the article explains.

Laurent Vergne worked for fashion houses, such as Sandro, Hermes and Paul Smith for many years. In 2020, he founded his eponymous menswear brand. The menswear brand focuses on the 'modern man' who wants to dress for work or travel. The range consists of blazers, trousers, sweaters, shirts, accessories and swimwear. Each piece of clothing is subtly adorned with an inspiring quote that has given the founder, Laurent, strength and motivation along the way.