Michael Kors refines London presence with smaller Regent Street flagship

Michael Kors’s new Regent Street flagship joins London’s luxury landscape with leaner splendour.

The Capri Holdings-owned brand has reimagined a London flagship at 187-191 Regent Street this month, occupying a two-storey space of 848 square metres. The new store reflects a shift in the brand’s posture: pared-down luxury, underplayed glamour, natural textures and warm neutrals rather than overt spectacle. It will offer ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods, footwear, menswear, watches and jewellery, with seasonal campaigns brought to life through immersive visual displays. A “Make Your Own Charm” bar will activate the space until 12 October.

Michael Kors' Regent Street flagship store. Credits: Michael Kors.

It appears that Michael Kors is recalibrating and moving away from the largest possible footprint to favour intimacy, material richness, visual storytelling and curated experience. To understand how significant this is, it helps to compare what other brands are doing on Regent Street and nearby locations in recent years.

Burberry, at 121 Regent Stree, operates a 4,090 sq m, across four floors. A long-standing exemplar of luxury as spectacle. Burberry’s Regent Street flagship blends historic architecture with technology (RFID, large digital screens, immersive installations) to create a “digital world meets physical” experience. Its scale, investment and architectural prominence give context to luxury flagship norms in London.

Lacoste, at 182 Regent Street, operates a 900 sq m flagship which is now its largest store in Britain. It is designed to embody the brand’s heritage and offer visibility across all its core product lines. It reflects a pattern among premium/casual brands investing in large but design-led spaces in central London.

Michael Kors' Regent Street flagship store. Credits: Michael Kors.

Gant, at 191 Regent Street, has 480 sq m across two floors, designed in the brand's global template which combines menswear and womenswear with omnichannel and design signal, at a cost that reflects Regent Street’s premium. The previous location closed; the new one aims to project that House-of-brand coherence.

Experience & immersion become non-negotiable

Through sight, touch, ambience, and even interactive elements (e.g. the charm bar), fashion flagships are increasingly theatres of brand rather than simply stores. Brands seem to accept that the expense of creative visual display and curated materials is part of what justifies a premium in both price and brand value.

Michael Kors' Regent Street flagship store. Credits: Michael Kors.

Rationalised footprints

Very large stores still have cachet, but there’s a visible trend toward more carefully considered spaces: large enough to make a statement, but with careful material selection and design to avoid appearing cold or cavernous. Kors’s move to 848 sq m is consistent with that.

Full product range integration

Offering women’s, men’s, accessories, footwear, etc., in one location is no longer unusual. Both Burberry and Lacoste do this; Kors’s integration of menswear (previously more dispersed) reflects expectations in the market for holistic brand representation.

Regent Street remains among the most expensive retail stretches in London. Footfall, prestige, visibility. these still matter heavily. Flagship stores act as marketing as much as direct sales hubs, especially for luxury and aspirational brands.

The Michael Kors Regent Street flagship follows a middle path: not competing on sheer size with giant beacons like Burberry, but aiming to capture the experiential edge, the design refinement and the storytelling power that comes with the flagship format. It suggests the brand is adapting to changing economic pressures and customer expectations: optimising how space is used, investing in ambience and “touch and feel”, and relying less on maximal square footage and more on curated presentation.