Milan confirms September fashion week is on

On Monday Italy’s trade body for fashion, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), announced its digital fashion week lineup for 14-17 July. It also said September fashion week will go ahead as scheduled, including live events.

37 brands will paricipate in its digital fashion week, including two live-events by Dolce & Gabbana and Etro.

Ensuring its digital platform runs smoothly, the CNMI commissioned Accenture to design and develop the digital experience and Microsoft for its tech solutions to create an all encompassing multimedia platform to provide the relevant services for all Milano Fashion Week.

How digital fashion week works

The lineup encompasses an effective calendar of structured live events in which each brand is assigned a one-hour time slot. Brands were given complete creative freedom in how they communicate the story of their latest collection.

CNMI president Carolo Capasa said in a statement: “Digital Fashion Week was born as a response to the social distancing and the difficulty of traveling imposed by the world health situation, but also wants to be a dynamic solution to the complexities of the present.” Milan fashion week in September will see digital events as a creative tool to support the physical shows “ when it will be possible to return to face-to-face appointments, which remain fundamental in promoting the enormous production and creative value of Made in Italy.”

Image via CNMI