Missguided champions diversity with ‘However You Nude’ campaign

Missguided has launched its new campaign, ‘However You Nude’, and has partnered up with Models of Diversity, a charity that advocates for diversity in the fashion, beauty and media industries to create an inclusive shapewear collection in all shades and sizes.

In a competition launched last month , applicants were asked to submit an unfiltered photo on Instagram of themselves and go to Manchester in the UK for a photoshoot.

Missguided and Models of Diversity cast seven out of 2,500 candidates to model in the campaign alongside nine others, who also received a 1,000 pounds clothing voucher and the opportunity to be a part of Missguided’s gifting programme.