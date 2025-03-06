Modern Store Experiences? Aptos has a (POS) app for that

Aptos is making big changes — and even bigger investments — to its modern POS and unified commerce platform, Aptos ONE. The software firm has committed to its largest R&D spend in company history in 2025. That amplified investment will fund major new Aptos ONE capabilities, faster release cycles and a transition to a unified data model.

Aptos’ bold moves in innovation come during a technology inflection point for retailers. Outdated and siloed retail systems pose too much risk — from operational constraints and customer experience disconnects to security vulnerabilities. Avoidance of these risks will drive mass adoption of modern POS solutions and unified commerce platforms in 2025 and beyond.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Aptos ONE in 2025:

AI Insights

Aptos is bringing more AI experiences into the store in 2025, including sales and customer insights and personalized product recommendations. According to Nikki Baird, VP of Strategy and Product at Aptos: “In 2025, we will introduce AI-generated customer insights summarizations and product recommendations. With these AI insights, associates have highly relevant information to engage customers in that moment — creating a more personalized and service-oriented experience.”

Specific to store operations, Aptos will be launching a GenAI chatbot that can help store associates and store managers better understand what’s happening in their stores and leverage that data to drive improved sales performance.

Clienteling

The more personalized you can make the experience for shoppers, the more likely they are to become loyal customers and brand ambassadors. That is the premise behind new Clienteling features available in Aptos ONE. “In addition to the AI-generated customer insights and personalized product recommendations, also coming to Aptos ONE in 2025 is customer-level visual purchase history,” said Ian Auerbach, VP of Product Management at Aptos. “Other details we provide to associates to help personalize the customer’s shopping experience include loyalty status, return information, style preferences, special occasions such as birthdays and other data contained within a CRM.

“Aptos ONE is extremely effective at bringing together information about customers and products and presenting that information in a way that is meaningful and compact for associates.” Auerbach continued, “Importantly, Aptos Clienteling is available in the POS UI; employees do not have to reference a separate application or a separate device. This makes personalization via Aptos ONE very natural and seamlessly integrated into customer-associate interactions.”

Store Inventory Management & Fulfillment

With Aptos Store Inventory Management & Fulfillment, retailers can holistically manage all movement of inventory coming into or leaving the store.

“It’s impossible to be a successful and profitable omnichannel retailer without the effective management of store inventory and fulfillment,” said Auerbach. “We’re combining our SIM & Fulfillment offerings into a single app to make it easier than ever for retailers to achieve accurate and precise inventory processes in store and streamlined fulfillment workflows.”

To learn more about the latest advancements in modern POS solutions, visit the Aptos ONE resource center here.