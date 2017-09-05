Monki to launch two new UK stores

Swedish fashion retailer Monki, have confirmed that they will open two new UK stores this Autumn.

Set to open in London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, the H&M group owned brand will launch a 3,982 square foot store, joining Carnaby Street and Bristol to make it the third Monki store in England.

The second store will mark Monki’s expansion into Scotland, launching in Glasgow with a 5,166 sq ft store in Buchanan Galleries.

“We are delighted to be opening two new stores,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, Managing Director for Monki in a press statement. “We love London, but it’s also very exciting to finally be able to offer our stylish Scottish fans the full Monki experience.”

Both stores will feature the usual ‘Monki World’ concept, with mirrored, rainbow interiors that aim to create an imaginary, inspiring universe.

Monki was founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2006, and joined the the H&M group in 2008. The brand now counts 115 stores in 13 markets in Europe and Asia, as well as an online store for 18 countries.

Photos courtesy of Monki