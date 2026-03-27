More Europe for Inditex: Pull&Bear lands in Denmark

Madrid – Inditex continues to advance its growth strategies for 2026. In line with its plans, the company has just opened the first Pull&Bear store in Denmark. This inauguration helps the group consolidate and expand its presence in Europe. It also demonstrates its continued confidence in its youth fashion brand, despite the low performance recorded during the past 2025 financial year.

On March 11, during the presentation of Inditex's 2025 financial results, the management of the Spanish fashion multinational announced one of its main growth initiatives for 2026 would be the launch of Pull&Bear in Denmark. The chain had previously operated in the market exclusively through its online channel. It has now entered the physical retail scene with the opening of its first store in the Field's shopping centre. This shopping and leisure complex is located south of Copenhagen's city centre. The Spanish company already operates a Zara store there, its main brand, as part of a commercial offering that includes major retailers such as H&M, Mango and Skechers.

Pull&Bear store in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Pull&Bear.

Spanning over 900 square metres of retail space, the chain has implemented its latest store concept for this first Pull&Bear point-of-sale in Denmark. The model features a subtle fusion of minimalist lines with warm textures and materials. These forms and materials are designed to enhance the physical shopping experience. This is further amplified by digital screens, carefully planned lighting and modular displays that allow interaction with the chain's collections from different angles. Beyond the spatial design, the in-store experience includes assisted self-service checkouts and a collection point for online orders.

“In line with its latest international openings, the store features a refined, minimalist aesthetic that combines different textures and materials,” said Pull&Bear's management in a note. “Metallic finishes, industrial surfaces, wooden details and luminous elements coexist in a space designed to guide the visitor intuitively, creating a fluid and visually stimulating journey.” Thanks to this combination of elements, “more than a store, the space is conceived as an environment for exploration.” The note continues, “the modular layout, organised into distinct rooms, allows customers to discover the collections from different perspectives, encouraging experimentation and self-expression,” while “each area has been carefully curated to reinforce Pull&Bear's identity and create a dynamic and immersive experience.”

Pull&Bear store in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Pull&Bear.

Pull&Bear store in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Pull&Bear.

Pull&Bear store in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Pull&Bear.

Nods to local culture

To mark the opening, Pull&Bear has established a series of collaborations with local personalities to promote the new store and its collections to the local shopping community, following the dynamics of other fashion brands. These initiatives have involved local talents such as Jun Andersen; Simon Wick; Anders Gran; and Freja Wewer, creative director of the Danish magazine Issueissue. Wewer not only hosted an intimate gathering for the brand at a Copenhagen bar on Wednesday 25, but also created a dedicated space for the brand within the first Pull&Bear store in Denmark. This activation aims to give the space greater depth and a stronger connection to the local environment and culture.

Pull&Bear store in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credits: Pull&Bear.

From a broader perspective, the store introduces “the brand's latest concept” to Denmark, presenting “an environment where digital design, contemporary architecture and customer experience are integrated into a single language, serving not only to present collections but also to create universes of coexistence and inspiration between fashion, design and local culture,” stated Pull&Bear's management. Wewer's “in-store intervention” is part of this purpose. She has curated “a selection of garments and objects that are part of her personal universe” to create “a space that celebrates Copenhagen through her eyes.”

More Europe for Inditex

The opening of this first Pull&Bear store in Denmark coincides with the expansion of Oysho, Inditex's womenswear sportswear chain, in the Netherlands. Oysho has opened a new, second store in Amsterdam at 28-30 Van Baerlestraat. These two openings highlight Inditex's sustained commitment to Europe throughout 2026. This further strengthens its position in a region that, as revealed by its 2025 financial results, continued to increase its weight in the company's balance sheets last year. Excluding operations in Spain, the region accounted for 53.96 percent of its total annual turnover (up from 53.47 percent the previous year) and 51.3 percent on an adjusted basis (up from 50.6 percent the previous year), with total sales in the region amounting to 21,509 million euros (+4.12 percent).

From a chain-specific perspective, this opening adds a new market and a new point-of-sale for Pull&Bear, whose retail network contracted in 2025 with a net closure of nine stores, ending the year with 791 stores. Operationally, the chain was the only Inditex brand to see its profitability decline in 2025. It was also the third-lowest in terms of year-over-year sales growth (+3.12 percent), ahead of only Massimo Dutti (+3.01 percent) and Zara (+0.98 percent). This performance led it to close the year as the third-lowest-earning chain in the Inditex group, with sales of 2,546 million euros (+3.12 percent). This figure only surpassed Massimo Dutti, with 2,019 million euros (+3.01 percent), and Oysho, with 960 million euros (+15.52 percent).

As for Oysho, the opening of this second store in Amsterdam strengthens a retail network that contracted by a net of 13 stores in 2025, ending the year with 383 points-of-sale. Despite this contraction and remaining the smallest brand in terms of turnover and pre-tax profit, Oysho emerged as the Inditex brand with the highest percentage growth in turnover last year, reaching 960 million euros (+15.52 percent) in annual sales.

In summary Pull&Bear, Inditex's youth fashion brand, has opened its first brick and mortar store in Denmark, located in the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, marking an important step in its European expansion.

The new Pull&Bear store in Denmark features an innovative design concept of over 900 square metres, blending minimalism with warm elements and digital technology for an immersive shopping experience.

To connect with the local culture, Pull&Bear has collaborated with Danish talents like Freja Wewer, who has curated a space within the store, celebrating Copenhagen through her “personal vision”.